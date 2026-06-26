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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries invests Rs 370 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Godrej Investment

Godrej Industries invests Rs 370 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Godrej Investment

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Fresh investment to strengthen capital base of Godrej Investment, which continues as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Godrej Industries has made a further investment of about Rs 370 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godrej Investment Limited (GIVL), through a cash infusion.

The company said the investment was made based on a valuation report and has been completed. GIVL will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Godrej Industries following the transaction.

The investment is a related-party transaction as GIVL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Godrej Industries said the transaction was carried out at arm's length.

Incorporated on 5 January 2026, GIVL is an unregistered Core Investment Company. It holds equity shares of Godrej Capital and Godrej Wealth & Asset Management.

 

The acquisition is within the overall investment limit approved by shareholders under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the company said.

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As of the date of the disclosure, GIVL had a paid-up share capital of Rs 42.10 lakh. The company reported total consolidated income of Rs 2,477.72 crore for the period from 5 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

The Godrej Industries Group serves more than 1.1 billion consumers globally through businesses spanning FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture and chemicals. It is a market leader in several Indian segments, including residential real estate, animal feed, crude palm oil, oleochemicals, household insecticides, hair colour and air care.

On a consolidated basis, Godrej Industries' net profit surged 142.67% to Rs 444.28 crore while net sales rose 33.12% to Rs 7693.72 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Shares of Godrej Industries rose 0.42% to settle at Rs 1158.15 on 25 June 2026. The Indian stock market is shut today, 26 June 2026 for Muharram.

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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