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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 23.2 acre land in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida

Godrej Properties acquires 23.2 acre land in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

For residential group housing project with revenue potential of Rs 7,000 cr

Godrej Properties has won the bid for a 23.2 acres (93,905 sq. mtr.) residential land parcel in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida, through an e-auction conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida.

Godrej Properties plans to develop a residential group housing project on the land parcel, which is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,000 crore, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations.

The plot is strategically located in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida which hosts 750 acres of smart plug-and-play infrastructure. It forms part of the Greater Noida market, a major growth corridor with strong connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Noida Greater Noida Expressway, and upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. Godrej Properties has experienced strong success in Greater Noida, with two of its recent launches in FY26 delivering sales of approximately Rs 1,500 crore each.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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