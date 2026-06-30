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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 500 cr

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of a ~ 47 acre land parcel through an outright purchase which is located off Old Mahabalipuram road (OMR), one of the fast-growing micro markets in South Chennai.

The proposed development on this land will comprise primarily plotted residential units and is expected to offer a developable potential of ~ 1.2 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 500 crore.

The site is well connected via OMR, providing access to key employment hubs across the Siruseri-Kelambakkam corridor, including SIPCOT as well as emerging nodes such as Vandalur, Guduvanchery, and the wider Mahabalipuram region. The location is supported by a steadily evolving social infrastructure, with access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail, and entertainment options, contributing to its growing appeal as a residential destination.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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