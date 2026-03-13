Friday, March 13, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Coimbatore for developing plotted residential project

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Coimbatore for developing plotted residential project

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Godrej Properties said that it has acquired a 44-acre land parcel in Coimbatore through an outright purchase, for developing a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of 1.1 million square feet.

The estimated revenue from this project would be around Rs 450 crore.

The proposed development will offer a well-planned residential layout featuring quality infrastructure, landscaped open spaces, and community amenities. The site is located in one of South Coimbatores most sought-after residential micro markets, in proximity to the Coimbatore Golf Club.

This acquisition marks GPLs entry into Coimbatore and reinforces its focused expansion into high potential growth cities across India.

 

Coimbatore is rapidly transforming into a diversified economy driven by manufacturing, IT/ITES, education, healthcare, and a strong SME base. Plotted developments have gained traction in the region due to affordability, construction flexibility, and strong long-term appreciation potential.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "Our entry into Coimbatore aligns with our strategy of expanding into high-potential cities across India for plotted development.

Coimbatores strong economic base and resilient end-user demand make it a compelling market."

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company' s consolidated net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 195.16 crore despite a 48.56% decline in revenue to Rs 498.36 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.52% to currently trade at Rs 1590.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

