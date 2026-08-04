Godrej Properties consolidated net profit declines 41.66% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 506.17 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties declined 41.66% to Rs 350.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 600.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 506.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 434.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales506.17434.56 16 OPM %-57.98-62.24 -PBDT509.83882.61 -42 PBT479.71860.57 -44 NP350.10600.12 -42
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:34 PM IST