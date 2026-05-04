Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 70.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 62.99% to Rs 3458.13 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 70.13% to Rs 649.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.99% to Rs 3458.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2121.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.17% to Rs 1850.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1399.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 5131.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4922.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3458.132121.73 63 5131.434922.84 4 OPM %15.103.52 --8.83-1.51 - PBDT907.05587.95 54 2689.271796.28 50 PBT871.43566.88 54 2573.691722.62 49 NP649.88381.99 70 1850.201399.89 32
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST