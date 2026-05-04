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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties gains as Q4 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 650 cr

Godrej Properties gains as Q4 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 650 cr

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Godrej Properties added 2.95% to Rs 1,888.95 after its consolidated net profit jumped 70.13% to Rs 649.88 crore on a 41.98% increase in total income to Rs 3,806.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax surged 53.36% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 896.40 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA surged 51% to Rs 959 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 634 crore posted in the same period last year.

Collections stood at Rs 7,947 crore in Q4 FY26, representing a 14% YoY growth over the previous best-ever quarter.

Commenting on the performance of Q4 FY26, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said: Godrej Properties delivered a record-breaking financial year 2026 with its highest ever bookings, collections, operating cashflows, earnings, and business development. The demand for residential real estate in India remains strong across key markets and the company will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments.

 

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Our business development additions with a future booking value of over Rs 42,000 crore in FY26 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the year ahead. The record operating cash flow of Rs 7,830 crore we generated in FY26 will enable us to continue to invest for growth while ensuring a strong balance sheet.

In FY27, we plan to grow residential bookings to over Rs 39,000 crore through the launch of a large number of exciting new projects combined with strong sustenance sales. This combined with strong construction progress will allow us to maintain rapid growth in operating cash flows as well. With a robust launch pipeline and strong balance sheet, we are confident of a strong FY27, but will remain watchful about potential global security led disruptions to the economy and sectoral demand.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The record date for dividend eligibility is Tuesday 28 July 2026.

The board has approved an enabling resolution to raise funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures, bonds, and/or other debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore. The board has also authorized a Committee of Directors to decide all matters relating to the issuance, including the quantum, timing, and terms and conditions of the securities from time to time.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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