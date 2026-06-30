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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties gains on acquiring land parcel in Chennai with Rs 500 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties gains on acquiring land parcel in Chennai with Rs 500 crore revenue potential

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Godrej Properties rose 2.47% to Rs 1875.75 after the company announced the acquisition of a 47-acre land parcel through an outright purchase which is located off Old Mahabalipuram road (OMR), one of the fast-growing micro markets in South Chennai.

The proposed development on this land will comprise primarily plotted residential units and is expected to offer a developable potential of nearly 1.2 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 500 crore.

The site is well connected via OMR, providing access to key employment hubs across the SiruseriKelambakkam corridor, including SIPCOT as well as emerging nodes such as Vandalur, Guduvanchery, and the wider Mahabalipuram region.

 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: South Chennai is seeing a clear evolution in residential demand, with homebuyers increasingly gravitating towards well planned, future-ready communities that offer quality of living and long-term value.

This belt has emerged as one of the most promising residential micro markets in the region, supported by improving infrastructure and growing end user interest."

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Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.13% to Rs 649.88 crore on a 41.98% increase in total income to Rs 3,806.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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