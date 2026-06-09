Godrej Properties successfully launches Godrej Vanantara in Bengaluru

Sells homes worth over Rs 2,000 cr

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Vanantara, located off Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

Godrej Vanantara is among GPL's largest residential developments in South India, with a developable potential of ~3.53 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of ~Rs 3,700 crore. Launched in the 1st week of June 2026, Godrej Vanantara has emerged as one of the most successful launches in the South Bengaluru micro-market, with well over 1,000 homes sold in the launch week.

Spanning 36 acres, the development is defined by expansive open spaces, landscaped greens, a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, low-density planning, and over 50 curated lifestyle amenities designed to deliver a distinctive, high-quality living experience in one of Bengaluru's key growth corridors. Bannerghatta Road is fast emerging as a high-potential residential corridor in South Bengaluru, driven by upcoming metro access, proximity to key employment hubs, and increasing preference for well-planned communities that offer a balance of urban convenience and natural surroundings.