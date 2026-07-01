Godrej Properties wins bid for 4.95-acre land parcel in Noida
To develop residential group housing project with estimated revenue of Rs 2,000 cr
Godrej Properties announced its participation in an e-auction conducted by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) for residential group housing plots. GPL has emerged as the highest bidder for a 4.95-acre (20,050 sq. m.) residential land parcel in Sector 151, Noida, as reflected on the e-tendering portal of HDFC Bank. GPL acquired the land for Rs 331.75 crore. Following the due process, NOIDA will issue the allotment letter.
Godrej Properties intends to develop a residential group housing project on the land parcel, projected to generate estimated revenues exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. The development will feature premium residential apartments offered in diverse configurations
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST