Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 210.96% to Rs 24.41 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 210.96% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.417.8536.2649.040.43-0.430.43-0.430.11-0.34

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