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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 4150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 4150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 151.88% to Rs 36.12 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance rose 4150.00% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.88% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.28% to Rs 157.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.1214.34 152 157.0275.03 109 OPM %33.6928.38 -17.5617.78 - PBDT5.780.37 1462 6.43-0.48 LP PBT5.780.36 1506 6.42-0.50 LP NP4.250.10 4150 4.61-0.58 LP

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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