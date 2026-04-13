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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI Advises States on Crop Bonus for Pulses, Oilseeds & Millets; Oilseeds Production Up 55%

GoI Advises States on Crop Bonus for Pulses, Oilseeds & Millets; Oilseeds Production Up 55%

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, issued an advisory D.O. letter on 09.01.2026 to state Chief Secretaries, urging alignment of bonus policies with national priorities for pulses, oilseeds, and millets to promote crop diversification, reduce import dependence, and enhance nutritional security and self-reliance. Government initiatives like higher MSP for these crops, PM-KISAN (Rs 6,000 to 9 crore farmers), Soil Health Cards, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana have boosted oilseeds area by 18%, production by 55%, and productivity by 31% from 201415 to 202425, with imported edible oil reliance falling from 63.2% to 56.25%.
 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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