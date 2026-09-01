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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale (issue / re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale (issue / re-issue) of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) New GS 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore and (ii) 7.71% GS 2066 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore. he auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 04, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST