Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of four dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (issue/ re-issue) of (i) New GS 2029 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (ii) New GS 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, (iii) 7.24% GS 2055 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore and (iv) 7.50% GOI SGrB 2056 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on August 14, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Drilling Tools Q1 PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 4 crore

United Drilling Tools Q1 PAT rises 46% YoY to Rs 4 crore

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gains for third straight session

Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT declines 21% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT declines 21% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Sensex slides 449 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex slides 449 pts; metal shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:50 PM IST