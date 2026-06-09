Tuesday, June 09, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.36% GS 2031 for a notified amount of ₹21,000 crore and (ii) 7.71% GS 2066 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on June 12, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Steadies as AI Stocks Rebound; Oil Surges on Israel-Iran Strikes

Wall Street Steadies as AI Stocks Rebound; Oil Surges on Israel-Iran Strikes

JNK India rallies after securing large order from overseas entity

JNK India rallies after securing large order from overseas entity

VA Tech WABAG gains on securing sewage biorefinery project in UAE

VA Tech WABAG gains on securing sewage biorefinery project in UAE

Kellton Tech gains after deploying digital wellhead monitoring system for Oil India

Kellton Tech gains after deploying digital wellhead monitoring system for Oil India

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 15% YoY to 22.93 lakh tonnes in May 2026

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 15% YoY to 22.93 lakh tonnes in May 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIran Israel AttackGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty OutlookIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook