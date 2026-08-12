Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1153.51 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 6.82% to Rs 44.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1153.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 955.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1153.51955.799.7510.18108.6496.1862.8356.8144.3041.47

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