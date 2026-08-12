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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1153.51 crore

Net profit of Gokaldas Exports rose 6.82% to Rs 44.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1153.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 955.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1153.51955.79 21 OPM %9.7510.18 -PBDT108.6496.18 13 PBT62.8356.81 11 NP44.3041.47 7

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST