Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 144.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 6200.19 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 144.14% to Rs 118.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 6200.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5462.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.41% to Rs 369.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 245.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 24076.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19550.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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