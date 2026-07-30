Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 71.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 5281.95 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 71.26% to Rs 122.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 5281.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4924.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5281.954924.353.862.72172.80102.59158.3289.60122.6471.61

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