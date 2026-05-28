Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 11.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.76% to Rs 1055.78 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 11.90% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.76% to Rs 1055.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 860.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.78% to Rs 18.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 4120.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3510.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1055.78860.07 23 4120.483510.85 17 OPM %0.331.08 -0.881.04 - PBDT10.3611.77 -12 35.5731.43 13 PBT7.648.75 -13 24.6419.82 24 NP5.856.64 -12 18.4814.81 25
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:02 PM IST