Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 11.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.76% to Rs 1055.78 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 11.90% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.76% to Rs 1055.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 860.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.78% to Rs 18.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 4120.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3510.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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