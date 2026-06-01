Gold Rock Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.58% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net Loss of Gold Rock Investments reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.58% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.11% to Rs 5.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.70% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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