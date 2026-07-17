Friday, July 17, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Goldcoin Health Foods reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-450.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.090.06 PL PBT-0.090.06 PL NP-0.090.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 185-cr conductor supply order

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 185-cr conductor supply order

Board of Heritage Foods approves acquisition of balance stake in Heritage Novandie Foods

Board of Heritage Foods approves acquisition of balance stake in Heritage Novandie Foods

Heritage Foods board approves acquisition of additional 20% stake in subsidiary

Heritage Foods board approves acquisition of additional 20% stake in subsidiary

PC Jeweller board approves QIP issue up to Rs 1,000 cr

PC Jeweller board approves QIP issue up to Rs 1,000 cr

Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com

Aurum PropTech inks deal to acquire 100% stake in Housing.com

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayWipro Q1 ResultsICICI Bank Q1 Preview360 ONE WAM Q1 ResultUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results