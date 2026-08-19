Goldedge Estate & Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.050.0460.0025.000.030.010.030.010.020.01

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