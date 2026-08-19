Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWeather TodayBihari Lal Engineering IPOTata Sons postpones AGMRIL, Airtel or VI Tariff hikeIndia's 5G adoptionSunshine Pictures IPOHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldedge Estate & Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Goldedge Estate & Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Goldedge Estate & Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %60.0025.00 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST