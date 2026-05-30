Golden Carpets standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Golden Carpets declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.23 -35 0.950.79 20 OPM %-26.6713.04 --11.581.27 - PBDT-0.040.03 PL -0.100.01 PL PBT-0.07-0.01 -600 -0.24-0.13 -85 NP0.010.03 -67 -0.16-0.09 -78
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST