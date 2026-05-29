Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 779.87% to Rs 13.55 croreNet profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 779.87% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1865.63% to Rs 183.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.551.54 780 183.599.34 1866 OPM %26.35-99.35 -17.403.43 - PBDT3.55-1.84 LP 20.70-0.14 LP PBT2.63-2.50 LP 17.83-2.62 LP NP2.64-1.60 LP 10.30-2.20 LP
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST