Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 74.38% to Rs 9.21 crore

Net profit of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance declined 88.80% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 74.38% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.2135.9517.3724.091.577.460.786.850.554.91

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