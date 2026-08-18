Goldiam International bags export order for supplying lab-grown diamond jewellery

Goldiam International said that it has secured export orders worth Rs 50 crore from US-based international clients.

The order involves the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.

The said orders have to be executed on or before 30 November 2026.

Goldiam International is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of fine diamond jewellery, supplying leading retailers and wholesalers primarily in the US. The company recently made a foray into India retail for lab grown diamond jewellery under the brand name ORIGEM.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 119.59% to Rs 73.98 crore on a 41.92% increase in revenue to Rs 326.03 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip fell 3.34% to currently trade at Rs 361.70 on the BSE.

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