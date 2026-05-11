Goldiam International bags Rs 60 crore export order for lab-grown diamond jewellery

Goldiam International has announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 60 crore for the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery from international clients in the United States.

The order pertains to export of lab-grown diamond jewellery and is scheduled to be executed on or before 30 August 2026, the company said.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Goldiam International is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of fine diamond jewellery, supplying leading retailers and wholesalers primarily in the US. The company recently made a foray into India retail for lab grown diamond jewellery under the brand name ORIGEM.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 68.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up 37% YoY from Rs 49.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 18% YoY to Rs 339.7 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 288 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The counter slipped 3.41% to Rs 420.95 on the BSE.

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