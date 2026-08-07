Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 119.59% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.92% to Rs 326.03 croreNet profit of Goldiam International rose 119.59% to Rs 73.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 326.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales326.03229.73 42 OPM %20.3317.92 -PBDT102.3546.97 118 PBT97.3845.40 114 NP73.9833.69 120
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST