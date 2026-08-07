Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 119.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.92% to Rs 326.03 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 119.59% to Rs 73.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.92% to Rs 326.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 229.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.326.03229.7320.3317.92102.3546.9797.3845.4073.9833.69

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