Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 61.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 234.60 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International rose 61.38% to Rs 37.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 234.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.77% to Rs 170.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 976.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 780.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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