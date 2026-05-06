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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Goldiam International announced the launch of India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder an indigenously developed, web-based design platform that enables customers to configure, visualise and order bespoke diamond rings in fully interactive three-dimensional detail. Below is the URL Link to this experience on Origem's website https://www.ringbuilder.origemindia.com/

The 3D Ring Builder marks a significant leap in the country's jewellery retail experience, allowing Origem's shoppers to choose from 6 ring styles, 9 centre-stone shapes, 6 center stone sizes in each shape, side-stone configuration, metal (10/14K white, yellow or rose gold) and engraving with every change rendered instantly on a photorealistic 3D model that can be rotated, zoomed and viewed from any angle on a desktop, tablet or smartphone.

 

The platform is integrated with Goldiam's lab-grown diamond domestic retail business under its ORIGEM brand, giving customers transparent access to certified, IGI-graded LGD jewellery at compelling price points. The experience will be offered both on Origem's website and is available in each of its stores too.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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