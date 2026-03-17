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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goldiam International opens two retail stores in Pune

Goldiam International opens two retail stores in Pune

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
Goldiam International has opened its 18th and 19th retail store for lab-grown diamond jewellery under the brand name ORIGEM at the following locations, which commenced operations today, i.e., 17 March 2026:

1. No. 3 & 4/2, Broadway, Mundhwa Road, Koregaon Park, Pune - 411001, Maharashtra

2. Shop No. 19 & 20, Vrindavan, Sub Plot No. 7 & 8, FP No. 334 & 335, North Main Road, Lane No. 6, Koregaon Park, Pune - 411001, Maharashtra

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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