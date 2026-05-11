Goldiam International wins 630 million Cameroon tyre plant LoI

Goldiam International said it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Cameroon Tyres Factory Project SA for EPC works of a greenfield tyre plant in Cameroon, valued at ?630 million (approx. Rs 7,000 crore).

The project involves building a facility with a 7.6 million tyres per annum capacity on a lump sum turnkey (LSTK) basis in Bekoko, Douala, Cameroon, with completion expected in 36 months from notice to proceed.

The company said the project is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of the notice to proceed.

Goldiam International is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of fine diamond jewellery, supplying leading retailers and wholesalers primarily in the US. The company recently made a foray into Indian retail for lab-grown diamond jewellery under the brand name ORIGEM.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 68.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up 37% YoY from Rs 49.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased 18% YoY to Rs 339.7 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 288 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The counter slipped 3.41% to Rs 420.95 on the BSE.

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