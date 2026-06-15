Goldman Sachs India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.16% to Rs 62.36 crore

Net profit of Goldman Sachs India Finance Pvt rose 19.99% to Rs 33.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.16% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 121.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 221.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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