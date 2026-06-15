Goldman Sachs India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.16% to Rs 62.36 croreNet profit of Goldman Sachs India Finance Pvt rose 19.99% to Rs 33.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.16% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 121.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 221.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.3649.43 26 221.98177.77 25 OPM %84.4970.08 -78.9182.91 - PBDT45.5937.33 22 162.01150.41 8 PBT45.5537.33 22 161.89150.41 8 NP33.5527.96 20 121.14112.55 8
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST