Goldstar Power standalone net profit declines 40.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 84.07% to Rs 4.12 croreNet profit of Goldstar Power declined 40.17% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.07% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.70% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 37.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.1225.87 -84 37.1048.38 -23 OPM %32.048.12 -5.449.45 - PBDT1.192.51 -53 2.755.08 -46 PBT0.821.71 -52 1.273.49 -64 NP0.701.17 -40 1.012.28 -56
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:25 AM IST