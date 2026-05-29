Goldstar Power standalone net profit declines 40.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 84.07% to Rs 4.12 crore

Net profit of Goldstar Power declined 40.17% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.07% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.70% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.32% to Rs 37.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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