Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 49.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance declined 49.30% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.130.10269.23950.000.360.950.360.950.360.71

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