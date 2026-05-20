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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0-0.05 100 0.440.27 63 OPM %0320.00 -54.553.70 - PBDT-0.07-0.16 56 0.250.06 317 PBT-0.14-0.16 13 0.180.06 200 NP-0.27-0.16 -69 -0.030.06 PL

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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