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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Good policy must balance innovation with accountability, resilience, says RBI Deputy Guv Jain

Good policy must balance innovation with accountability, resilience, says RBI Deputy Guv Jain

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Policy should provide room for innovation to grow while ensuring that accountability and resilience grow alongside it, RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain said on Wednesday. The objective of policy, therefore, is to create the conditions in which useful innovation can develop responsibly, he said here at the Global Fintech Fest 2026. "This requires clear guardrails where the risks are understood, room for experimentation where they are still emerging, and the ability to adapt the framework as technology and its uses evolve. Good policy should give innovation room to grow, while ensuring that accountability and resilience grow with it," he said. Every technological wave expanded the range of what human beings could do. The opportunity before us is to ensure that this wave expands not only what finance can do, but also what finance can do better for those it serves. If we can achieve that, emerging technology will have served not merely innovation, but the larger purpose of finance itself, he further noted.

 

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST