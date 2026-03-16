Goodluck Defence & Aerospace dispatches its first export order of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells

Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, subsidiary of Goodluck India, announced the successful commencement of its first overseas dispatch of 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells from its manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.

This dispatch represents a structured and milestone-driven journey undertaken by the Company over the past few months, and a significant advancement in the Company's expansion into international markets, strengthening its position within the global defence supply chain.

Beginning with the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing facility for 155 mm heavy calibre empty shells, the Company progressively built the required infrastructure, systems, and quality processes necessary to operate within the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Following this, requisite technical validations and manufacturer approvals were secured, enabling the Company to participate in the global supply chain. Subsequently, the Company successfully procured its first export order, obtained all necessary internal and regulatory clearances for acceptance and execution, and has now commenced dispatch.

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