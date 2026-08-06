Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 59.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 59.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Sales rise 30.88% to Rs 1273.47 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 59.54% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.88% to Rs 1273.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 973.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1273.47973.04 31 OPM %10.599.48 -PBDT109.2267.85 61 PBT88.3153.34 66 NP63.6139.87 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 24.39% in the June 2026 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BirlaNu reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5216.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5216.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST