Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 59.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.88% to Rs 1273.47 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 59.54% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.88% to Rs 1273.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 973.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1273.47973.0410.599.48109.2267.8588.3153.3463.6139.87

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