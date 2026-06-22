Goodluck India gains after arm secures Rs 255 crore defence order

Goodluck India advanced 3.12% to Rs 1,463.85 after the company's subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace, has secured an order worth approximately Rs 255 crore for the supply of 155 mm long-range empty shells in ready-to-fill condition.

The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within 10 months as per the delivery schedule. The contract involves the manufacture and delivery of 155mm long-range empty shells, subject to successful inspection by the end user and requisite approvals from the competent authority.

The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Goodluck India is an engineering conglomerate engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling engineering products such as sheets, pipes, engineering structures, fabricated structures, forgings, and automobile tubes. The company's consolidated net profit rose 30.1% to Rs 54.55 crore on a 1.3% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,078.41 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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