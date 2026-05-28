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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 21.23% to Rs 103.85 crore

Net Loss of Goodricke Group reported to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.23% to Rs 103.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.37% to Rs 25.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 801.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 929.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales103.85131.84 -21 801.29929.44 -14 OPM %-23.65-37.92 -2.412.07 - PBDT-24.30-40.95 41 28.5028.57 0 PBT-28.73-45.55 37 10.328.73 18 NP-29.21-36.57 20 25.5520.06 27

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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