Goodricke Group standalone net profit rises 1181.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.08% to Rs 211.30 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group rose 1181.19% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 211.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 174.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.211.30174.5117.901.6741.736.1037.351.5040.873.19

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