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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodyear India slips after PAT falls nearly 54% YoY as rising input costs impact margins

Goodyear India slips after PAT falls nearly 54% YoY as rising input costs impact margins

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Goodyear India fell 3.19% to Rs 785.05 after the company reported 53.9% fall in net profit to Rs 6.51 crore despite an 18% increase in revenue to Rs 774.35 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenditure jumped 21.7% to Rs 764.32 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to high raw material costs (up 36.6% YoY), higher finished goods purchases (up 25.2% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 8.9% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 8.70 crore, down 54.1% from Rs 18.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

Goodyear India Limited has had a presence in India for over 104 years. Its manufacturing facility, located in Ballabgarh, Faridabad, produces automotive tires, including farm tires and commercial truck tires.

 

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST