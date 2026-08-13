Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 774.35 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 53.86% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 774.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 656.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.774.35656.221.304.3013.2031.640.5218.966.5114.11

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