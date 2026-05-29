Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 98.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 616.28 croreNet profit of Goodyear India rose 98.97% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 616.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.57% to Rs 61.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 2475.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2608.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales616.28602.70 2 2475.882608.05 -5 OPM %6.732.88 -5.684.47 - PBDT44.9820.05 124 154.23129.43 19 PBT33.166.81 387 104.9374.68 41 NP9.694.87 99 61.5055.12 12
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:30 AM IST