Sales rise 194.87% to Rs 1.15 croreGopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 194.87% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.150.39 195 OPM %02.56 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
