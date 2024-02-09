Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gopal Iron &amp; Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 194.87% to Rs 1.15 crore
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 194.87% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.150.39 195 OPM %02.56 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 67.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels hit all-time high as Q3 PAT jumps 67% YoY

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon