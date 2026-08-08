Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 409.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.87% to Rs 421.62 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks rose 409.92% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 421.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 322.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.421.62322.177.464.7229.2413.5018.645.2812.852.52

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