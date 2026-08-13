Gorani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 55.62% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net loss of Gorani Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 55.62% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.1711.65-0.976.18-0.220.44-0.310.34-0.230.25

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