Gorani Industries standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 7.81 crore

Net profit of Gorani Industries declined 88.24% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.74% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 37.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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